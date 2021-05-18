The Cobb County Daylily Society will host its 15th Annual Daylily Show and Plant Sale, themed the “Galaxy of Daylilies,” on June 5 at Mount Paran Christian School, 1275 Stanley Road in Kennesaw.
The event is from 1 to 3 p.m. with free admission.
Show co-chair and Cobb County Daylily Society vice president Luke Van de Vate is a 2013 alumnus of Mount Paran Christian School.
Mount Paran Christian School Lower School Administrator Tina Baker will conduct a daylily seed planting activity and children’s storytime at 1 p.m. in the MPCS lower school garden.
The Daylily Show is open to all daylily growers. This year’s design theme is “Galaxy of Daylilies,” with categories including “The Big Dipper,” “Catch a Falling Star” and “Northern Lights.” The event is accredited by the American Hemerocallis Society.
For more information, visit cobbdaylily.com.
