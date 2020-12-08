The final two live-streamed performances of Mount Paran Christian School's middle school musical, Elf Jr., will be Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 5 p.m.
The musical is a reprise of the holiday favorite film, Elf, starring Will Ferrell. The musical tells the story of Buddy, a young orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually a human, Buddy is raised as an elf until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity.
Tickets are available for purchase online at https://www.showtix4u.com/events/mtparan. Tickets are good for the show date and time for which they are purchased. Shows can not be watched at a later date or time.
