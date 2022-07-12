During the 2021-2022 academic year, Mount Paran Christian School won several prestigious honors in recognition of its marketing and communications initiatives, as well as its advancement and community-building efforts.
The Council for Advancement and Support of Education presented MPCS with top honors in the Circle of Excellence Awards in the Holiday/Year-End Video category. MPCS received Gold for its “Merry Christmas” video.
The CASE Circle of Excellence Awards represent the very best in advancement. For Mount Paran Christian School to win Gold is quite the honor - most of the awards are presented to colleges and universities.
For its award-winning video, MPCS submitted an e-greeting Christmas video message, which is sent to the entire school community. The idea for the 2021 Christmas message was born from COVID, as the MPCS marketing team wanted to strategically share a happy, cheerful message that included Dr. Tim Wiens, the MPCS head of school.
The feedback was entirely positive, with the email greeting garnering a 34% increase in open rates from the previous year. Across all social media channels, the video has been viewed more than 4,000 times, impressive for a
PK-12 independent school of only 1,250 students.
MPCS also won a total of three awards from the 37th Annual Educational Advertising Awards: Gold - Total Fundraising/Development Campaign for “Annual Fund in 5”; Bronze – Total Recruitment Package for “Experience MPCS”; and Merit – Special Video for “911 Tribute."
The awards, which are sponsored by Higher Education Marketing Report, are the largest, oldest, and most respected educational advertising awards in the country. This year, more than 2,000 entries were received from over 1,000 colleges, universities and secondary schools from all 50 states and several foreign countries. Judges for the Educational Advertising Awards consisted of a national panel of higher education marketers, advertising creative directors, and marketing and advertising professionals.
