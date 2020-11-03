Mount Paran Christian School's Parent Teacher Fellowship recently presented a Drive-In Laser Light Show.
Under a nearly full moon and crisp breezes, the Eagle nation packed the Murray Arts Center parking lot of the MPCS campus on Oct. 29.
In a tailgate-style, physically-distanced setting, attendees were treated to a dazzling light show set to popular tunes. There were 250 cars present as friends were able to park nearby and enjoy the show together from a safe distance.
While the annual PTF fall EagleFest was missed, the Drive-In Laser Light Show was an example of flexibility and innovation. The PTF will bring another new program to campus during the holidays: An MPCS Family Christmas, with lighted Christmas trees on display across school grounds that will be viewable to passersby from Stilesboro Road throughout the Christmas season.
