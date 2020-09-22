Prior to the August return to campus, Mount Paran Christian School high school leaders spent the early part of the summer planning a “CommUNITY Rally for Hope and Healing,” which was held on Juneteenth.
The outdoor event was led by the MPCS Student Government Association and the People’s Club, a high school group whose purpose is to foster a welcoming environment for MPCS students and to promote multicultural awareness and diversity. The rally featured prayer, worship, a spoken word and time for reflection to promote change in the country.
As the MPCS family finally reunited full time on campus last month for the start of the new academic year, the community focused on adopting a theme of “Love One Another” for the year.
The goal of the initiative is to focus on loving all people. Ten high school visual artists were asked to create a work of art that communicated unity. The school used each of the 10 unique works to display the campaign series on light post banners across the 68-acre campus. Each banner design embodies the students’ personal interpretations of a Bible verse that is inclusive of the diverse body of Christ.
For more information about the Campaign for CommUNITY, visit https://www.mtparanschool.com/christian-life/community.
