KENNESAW — Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue applied for, and received, a grant from the ASPCA specifically for helping special needs animals. This grant program is called Lil BUB’s Big FUND and was created thanks to the “most famous cat in the world,” Lil’ BUB, who was discovered as the runt of a healthy feral litter in a tool shed in rural Indiana at only a few weeks old.
Lil’ BUB has helped raise over $400,000 for animals in need via aspca.org/lilbub.
Mostly Mutts received a Lil’ BUB grant in the amount of $2,500, to be used for helping animals with special needs. Thanks to this generous donation, Mostly Mutts was able to afford extensive medical care to help two dogs.
June is an 8-year-old Terrier/Corgi mix. She was turned in overweight, had a severe UTI, her ears were infected, and she had eye issues. She was treated for the UTI, ear infection and severe dry eye. She also had a dental procedure with eight extractions. In addition, she had many bladder stones that required surgery for removal. She had to have one eye removed due to severe Glaucoma. Without this extensive medical treatment, it is not likely that June would have made it much longer. Now, she is happy, healthy and patiently waiting for her forever family to come for her.
Evelyn, a Jack Russell Terrier, was pulled from Cobb County Animal Control at 3 months of age. She had an old injury to her front leg, a break that had been allowed to heal the wrong way. Our veterinarian determined that she had severe nerve damage, and that amputation was the best option for her. She recovered well and has since been adopted.
“We are a rescue organization that tries to help as many special needs animals as possible. We are very grateful for Lil’ BUB’s help with this grant,” said Tammy Turley, Mostly Mutts executive director. “Thanks to one of our biggest supporters, Anne Reed, we have established the Anne Reed Medical Fund specifically to help special needs cases. You can find more information on our website.”
Mostly Mutts strives to reduce the number of animals euthanized at local shelters in metro Atlanta by working with animal control officers to save adoptable dogs that are moments away from being put to sleep. Often, these dogs are sick, injured and require rehabilitation. Mostly Mutts provides housing, health care, training, and physical and emotional care to these rescued animals until they can be placed in a new “furever home.”
Mostly Mutts is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization, licensed by the Dept. of Agriculture and staffed by volunteers. It is privately funded through donations and adoption fees.
Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue and Adoption, Inc. is at 3238 Cherokee St., Kennesaw, 30144. For more information, call 770-272-6888, visit mostlymutts.org or check out facebook.com/mostlymuttsga.
