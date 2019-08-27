Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue will have a Casino Night fundraiser on Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the new Acworth Community Center’s event venue – Tanyard Creek Overlook, 4363 Cherokee Street in Acworth.
This will be the organization’s fifth annual casino night, but the first one to be held in the area.
The event will feature casino tables, raffles, a silent auction, pinball machines and a photo booth. Local Acworth restaurant Fusco‘s Via Roma will cater the buffet dinner.
Tickets are $85 per person and include two drink tickets, buffet dinner and dessert, 10 raffle tickets and $4,000 in casino “funny money.”
To register for the event, visit https://www.mostlymutts.org/events/casino-night-2019.
Mostly Mutts, a 501(c) (3) non-profit, strives to reduce the number of animals euthanized at local shelters in metro Atlanta by working with animal control officers to save adoptable dogs that are moments away from being put to sleep. Often, these dogs are sick, injured and require rehabilitation. It provides housing, health care, training, and physical and emotional care to these rescued animals until they can be placed in a new home. It is licensed by the Department of Agriculture and staffed by volunteers.
