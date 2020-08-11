KENNESAW — The Grey Muzzle Organization announced that Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue & Adoption in Kennesaw was selected to receive a grant to support local senior dogs.
“This grant will help us give senior rescues with badly neglected teeth the dental care needed to improve their health and find them forever homes,” said Tammy Turley of Mostly Mutts. “No one is more grateful or loving than an old dog, and we’re looking forward to helping more senior dogs get the second chance they all deserve.”
Over the past 12 years, the national nonprofit Grey Muzzle Organization has provided $2.5 million in grants to support its vision of “a world where no old dog dies alone and afraid.”
“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we’re delighted to help deserving organizations like Mostly Mutts make a difference in the lives of dogs and people in their communities,” Grey Muzzle’s Executive Director Lisa Lunghofer said. “Many senior dogs in the greater Atlanta metro area are enjoying their golden years in loving homes thanks to the wonderful work of Mostly Mutts.”
Since 2004, Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue has been working to reduce the number of animals euthanized at local shelters in metro Atlanta. Often, these dogs are sick and injured and require rehabilitation. Mostly Mutts provides housing, health care, training, and physical and emotional care until they can be placed in a new home.
For more information, visit www.mostlymutts.org.
