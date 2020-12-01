KENNESAW — Over the past four months, Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue has been managing the rescue, recuperation and rehabilitation of 47 Dachshunds as part of a multi-rescue initiative that saved hundreds of mistreated, neglected and overbred victims from a puppy mill raid and seizure in Tennessee.
Mostly Mutts was required to keep the rescued Dachshunds in their care for an undetermined amount of time while awaiting a legal ruling to award custody. During that time, they incurred large costs to treat the dogs for various medical conditions. Since these dogs lived a caged life, they were emotionally shut down. They had to learn how to walk on leash, adjust to getting fed regular meals, and acclimate to human touch and affection.
“Over $40,000 was spent to rescue and treat these Dachshunds. Our committed foster volunteers cared for many of the dogs in their homes for several months, until we were allowed to get them adopted. During that time, the pregnant dogs rescued gave birth to 17 puppies,” said Tammy Turley, Executive Director.
Four months after the initial seizure, the court ruled and legal ownership of the dogs was finally transferred to Mostly Mutts, which also meant 64 total spay/neuter surgeries courtesy of Kennesaw Mountain Veterinary Services. All of the dogs and their puppies have recently been adopted into loving homes.
Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue relies financially on generosity from the public, and this support is needed more than ever since the nonprofit's budget was eroded by the uncompromised care provided to save the Dachshunds. At the same time, Mostly Mutts maintained its commitment to local county shelters of rescuing homeless dogs and cats from these facilities as well.
Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue and Adoption, Inc. is at 3238 Cherokee St., Kennesaw, 30144. For more information or to make a donation, call 770-272-6888 or visit www.mostlymutts.org.
