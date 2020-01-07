KENNESAW – Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue saved more lives in 2019 with 806 adoptions — up from 727 adoptions the previous year. Among the animals saved were many special needs dogs and cats, needing surgery and ongoing medical treatment. They also embarked on several rural rescue missions to save dogs that were living in the wild, including a young dog with a deformed leg that required amputation.
Mostly Mutts receives no public funding and relies on private donations, fundraising events and grants to continue saving homeless pets. During the year, the organization was awarded grants by Subaru of Kennesaw, Healthy Paws Foundation, North Cobb Rotary, The Georgia Compassion Project and The Pedigree Foundation. These donations funded their first offsite microchip clinic, and will help cover the cost of new dog training initiatives for dog foster families.
Mostly Mutts continued its successful partnership with the Metro Reentry Prison Program which began in mid-2019, training a selected group of incarcerated men to teach adoptable dogs in basic commands, dog grooming and general pet care. This vocational training will help them qualify for jobs when they reenter society. To date, 33 dogs have graduated from the program, and returned to Mostly Mutts with amazing skills.
“Our participation in the Metro Reentry program has given us a great opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of the future returning citizens who are training our dogs,” said Tammy Turley, executive director. "It is a win-win because we can accelerate the training of each dog in our program and it helps them get adopted faster.”
To date, 75% of the dogs trained at Metro were adopted within five weeks of graduation from the program.
Mostly Mutts strives to reduce the number of animals euthanized at local shelters in metro Atlanta by working with animal control officers to save adoptable dogs that are moments away from being put to sleep. Mostly Mutts provides housing, health care, training, and physical and emotional care to these rescued animals until they can be placed in a new “furever home.”
Mostly Mutts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, licensed by the Dept. of Agriculture and staffed by volunteers. It is privately funded through donations and adoption fees.
Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue and Adoption, Inc. is at 3238 Cherokee St., Kennesaw, 30144. For more information, call 770-272-6888 or visit mostlymutts.org.
