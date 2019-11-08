Mosaic Church and Community Center, 1528 Austell Road in Marietta, will have a special community celebration on Nov. 16 from 3 to 6 p.m.
The event will feature bounce houses, games, crafts, food and live music. Community partners will also be present offering services such as a free health clinic through Good Samaritan Community Health Clinic and library books through the Cobb County mobile library.
Partners for the event include the YMCA of Atlanta - Early Learning Readiness Program, MUST Ministries, Storehouse Ministries, Feed My Lambs preshool, Eastside Baptist Church, Eastside Brazil, Deep Waters Community Church, Salem Haitian Baptist Church, Good Samaritan Community Health Clinic and the Cobb County Public Library - mobile library.
Mosaic Church and Community Center is a ministry of Eastside Baptist Church.
