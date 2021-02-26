CobbWorks staff will host a Money Made Easy webinar on March 10 from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
This free webinar will share five steps to maximize one's money, earn a higher income and live their best life.
Participants will learn:
- Motivation: Discover the one thing that could be keeping one from finally finding success with their money and life.
- Managing money: Learn how to create a budget that actually gets results and doesn’t leave one hating their life.
- Maximizing income: Learn how to make a career choice that puts one on a path to higher income, more choices and sets their life up for success.
- Destroying debt: Learn the number one way to destroy debt sooner and faster.
- Saving: Learn three quick easy hacks to help one start building saving now and stop getting off track with life’s emergencies.
Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. Call 770-528-4300 or visit worksourcecobb.org/events/webinar-money-made-easy to reserve a spot.
