The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District announced that many of the Day Use parks at several recreation areas will begin re-opening on May 22.
The following Corps projects will be re-opening a select number of their Day Use parks during the Memorial Day weekend - Allatoona Lake, Lake Sidney Lanier, Carters Lake, West Point Lake, Lake Seminole, Walter F. George Lake & Lake George W. Andrews and Tenn-Tom Waterway.
Be advised all beaches, shelters and playground areas remain closed at the present time. With the exception of West Point Lake, all campgrounds also remain closed in accordance with the federal government's COVID-19 guidance.
For more information, contact the Mobile District at 251-690-2505 or any of its recreation sites at sam.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Recreation.
