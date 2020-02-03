The Mable House Art Center, 5239 Floyd Road in Mableton will have the MLK Photography Exhibit: In Honor of Black History Month.
The free exhibit opening will be Feb. 6 from 7 to 9 p.m. and run through Feb. 22. It will include 12 photographs highlighting iconic moments of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.
For more information, visit https://mablehouse.org.
