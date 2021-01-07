Acworth will have a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration on Jan. 18 at 9:15 a.m.
The Acworth community can take a unity walk from Roberts School Community & Education Center, 4681 School Street in Acworth, to the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee Street in Acworth. Following the walk, there will be a celebration program with guest speaker Earnest Davis centered around the MLK quote, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: ‘What are you doing for others?’ ”
Upon conclusion of the program, there will be no in-person community service project. Participants can volunteer their time or resources to help improve their communities and share a photo or message with the hashtags #AcworthDayofService #MLKDayofService.
MLK Day of Service shirts will be for sale at the Acworth Community Center leading up to and on the day of the event. All proceeds will help fund the Acworth Achievers and Expanding Horizons programs.
To attend the MLK Day Program in person, RSVP to MLKday@acworth.org.
