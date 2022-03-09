The Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club will host its weekly meeting on March 14 at noon at Roswell Street Baptist Church, 774 Roswell Street in Marietta.

Carley Vogel, Miss Cobb County 2022, will be speaking about “Love Your Liver, Love Yourself,” which will address liver disease awareness. Her project is the American Liver Foundation.

For more information, email metromariettakiwanis1957@gmail.com.

