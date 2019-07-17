The Sewell Mill Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta, will have Minicon on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This free event celebrates comics, sci-fi, anime and fantasy. Participants can cosplay, attend workshops, get gaming tips and play Dungeons & Dragons all day. There will also be food vendors onsite.
For more information, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/pakrs/events/minicon.
