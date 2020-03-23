033020_MDJ_Community_MilitarySalute

Pictured is Boatswain's Mate Seaman Dwayne Guthrie of Austell wiping down a hand rail on the starboard boat davit of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the Arabian Sea on March 17. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.

 U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brandon Fryman/Special
