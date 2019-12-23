Scholar
A new member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 22 of Lake Allatoona was given the New Member Oath by her daughter at the Flotilla Meeting on Dec. 21.
Melissa Scholar of Marietta was sworn into the Coast Guard Auxiliary by her daughter, Maritime Enforcement Specialist Second Class Madison Scholar.
“I have always had an extremely high level of respect for our military members and first responders," Melissa said. "When my daughter joined the Coast Guard and I learned that I could serve in the Auxiliary, I immediately knew that it was something I wanted to do. To serve with the best will be an honor.”
Originally from Lexington, Kentucky, Melissa now lives in Marietta with her husband, Eric, and son, Christian.
Melissa's daughter, Madison, is stationed in North Carolina. She is currently pursuing her masters at the University of Manchester in England.
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed volunteer component of the U.S. Coast Guard, created by an act of Congress in 1939. Now under The Department of Homeland Security, The Auxiliary supports The Coast Guard in nearly all of the service’s missions.
For more information, visit uscgaux.org.
