McMahon
Joshua James McMahon of Acworth recently graduated from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York.
McMahon earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a commission in the U.S. armed forces. He also earned a Merchant Marine officer license, qualifying him to serve as an officer on any ship in the U.S. flag merchant marine.
The USMMA is a federal service academy that educates and graduates licensed Merchant Marine officers. In addition to the rigorous academic and physical requirements for admission, applicants must be nominated by their Congressman or Senator.
All USMMA graduates incur an obligation to serve the United States. The U.S. Flag Merchant Marine – manned exclusively by American mariners – is essential for securing the country’s commerce in peacetime and delivering warfighters, weapons and military supplies in times of conflict. The majority of “Kings Pointers” serve for eight years as Navy reservists in the Strategic Sealift Officer Program while working aboard U.S. flag vessels. Others will serve on active duty in the nation’s armed forces.
As part of his four year education, McMahon spent one year training as a cadet aboard ocean going vessels.
For more information, visit https://www.usmma.edu/.
