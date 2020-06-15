O'Malley
The Naval Postgraduate School's Military Operations Research Society selected four graduate students as finalists for the top thesis award. The students presented theses examining a variety of research topics, including machine learning, surface ship maintenance and active shooter scenarios, to a panel of judges for MORS Stephen A. Tisdale Thesis Award on May 21.
The judges awarded Ensign Lauren O'Malley, a graduate of Lassiter High School and the U.S. Naval Academy, with the award and asserted that her research represented the most immediate or near-term value to the defense of the U.S. and its allies.
In her thesis entitled, "Level Loading Surface Ship Maintenance Availablities," O'Malley developed a mixed integer linear programming model to produce an optimal surface ship maintenance schedule to provide private shipyards with a more sustainable and predictable workload, which in turn reduces the risk of maintenance backlogs for the Navy.
Her timely research promises to be applied immediately to real-world applications in order to improve current maintenance planning. Her research strives to advance the state-of-the-art surface ship maintenance, extending previous research conducted by NPS graduates Lt. Cdr. Adam Hilliard in 2019 and Vice Admiral Richard Brown in 1992.
She presented her Award Winning Thesis to Vice Admiral Richard A. Brown, Commander, Naval Surface Forces/Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet.
