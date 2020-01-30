University of North Georgia cadets
Nearly 60 freshman cadets completed Freshman Recruit Orientation Group Week from Jan. 7-11, which is the introduction to Corps of Cadets life at UNG through physical challenges, team-building exercises and information sessions.
Students completing the training and orientation week included Aaron Allen and William Allen, both of Acworth; Jack Rainbow of the Cumberland area; and Bellana Bradley and Laurana Bradley, all of Powder Springs.
Like all other Corps events, cadets plan and lead FROG Week under the supervision of the commandant staff. Headquarters Company led this semester's FROG Week.
The University of North Georgia is a University System of Georgia leadership institution and is The Military College of Georgia. With more than 20,000 students, the university is one of the state's largest public universities.
