Pictured is Lt. Chiaying Tang, from Marietta standing the surface warfare coordinator watch in the combat information center of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) on Sept. 22. Normandy is operating in the Atlantic in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

 U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released
