Georgia Army National Guardsmen from the Marietta-based 138th Chemical Company, currently activated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, had the unique opportunity to serve one of their own in Kennesaw on May 7.
The Guardsmen are serving as infection control team specialists, with the mission to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in at-risk communities. Elderly residents of long-term care facilities are among the most susceptible to the virus. The Georgia National Guard has performed virus mitigation at more than 700 of these facilities since the initiation of the ICT mission on April 1.
The Georgia Guardsmen of the 138th drew the assignment of mitigating the Gaines Park Senior Living Center located in Kennesaw.
They met resident, Millard C. Neeley, a 97-year-old World War II B-17 Flying Fortress door gunner. Neeley enlisted in the Army Air Corps on Nov. 2, 1942, at 19 years old. After basic training, he shipped to England with the 8th Army Air Force, who performed the daylight bombing raid missions over Nazi Germany throughout the war.
Neeley's aircrew completed the tour-required 35 bombing missions during the campaign. To put that in perspective, the odds of surviving any given mission over Europe were one in 10. If a crew had completed 10 successful missions, the odds were stacked against the aircrew for the next 25.
So rare was the accomplishment, 8th Army Air Force performed ceremonies for a very rare military club, irreverently called, "The Lucky Bastard Club" honoring the courage, skill and luck of the aircrews to finish a tour in the European Theater successfully.
Meeting "M.C.," as Neeley goes by, allowed the Guardsmen to learn first-hand about a soldier’s experiences in WWII while filling a critical need to prevent COVID-19 infection at the residence.
The visit also allowed Georgia Army National Guardsman, Brig. Gen. John T. Gentry, commander, 78th Troop Command, the opportunity to thank him for his service. Gentry also presented M.C. with his one-star commander’s coin honoring his service and dedication to the U.S.
