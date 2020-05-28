University of North Georgia cadets
Each spring, the University of North Georgia honors students who have excelled in the Corps of Cadets.
This year, UNG is still recognizing these students' outstanding performance even as the COVID-19 pandemic shifted the final two months of the semester online.
- Benjamin Yetman of Kennesaw received the following awards - Military Orders of World War II and Col. Benjamin Purcell Corps of Cadets Endowment.
- Rebecca Alfaro of Marietta received the Fincher-Loughridge Scholarship.
- Dylan Knight of Powder Springs received the Richard Stringer Scholarship.
- Heaven Ford of Powder Springs received the Bradley Allan Walsh Scholarship.
- Zachary Lewis of Powder Springs received the following awards - American Legion #239 Leadership Scholarship and AUSA MS III Award.
