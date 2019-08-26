Wright
Joseph Donald "JD" Wright was recently awarded the Navy ROTC scholarship to Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida.
He will be pursuing a degree in Homeland Security with a minor in Cybersecurity and a minor in Spanish. He graduated from North Cobb Christian School in May 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.