Gebrayel
Zavier Gebrayel of Marietta was among the 90 cadets named to the fall 2019 President's list at The Citadel.
The President's list is one of the most distinguished cadet awards presented by The Citadel. The list is a combination of the Dean's list and the Commandant's Distinguished list and is composed of cadets who contribute the most to their companies while maintaining excellent military and academic records.
The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina offers a classic military college education for young men and women focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction. The approximately 2,400 members of the S.C. Corps of Cadets are not required to serve in the military, but about one-third of each class earn commissions to become officers in every branch of U.S. military service.
