Herbert
More than a dozen recent University of North Georgia graduates who were newly commissioned second lieutenants took their military oath in front of a national audience this month.
Among them was Noah Hebert of Acworth, son of Charles and Debra Herbert, who earned a Bachelor of Arts and was commissioned in the Reserves, Signal Corps.
U.S. Army Cadet Command streamed the national commissioning ceremony June 12 on Facebook Live and YouTube Live on all USACC-owned social media platforms.
Greg Killeen, recruiting operations officer in the Department of Military Science at UNG, said the live event highlighted the Army's resilience, inspired a sense of national unity and promoted hope displayed through the next generation of the nation's military leaders.
Watson
Mark Watson of Acworth was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Watson was initiated at the U.S. Air Force Academy.
