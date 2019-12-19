U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Allatoona Lake Flotilla
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Allatoona Lake Flotilla held their annual Change of Watch ceremony on Dec. 14.
Vice Division Commander Kerry Eakins gave the oath of office to incoming 2020 officers - Flotilla Commander Larry Cook of Woodstock and Vice Flotilla Commander Greg Fonzeno of Acworth.
The Allatoona Lake Flotilla provides Coast Guard Auxiliary services promoting Recreational Boating Safety on Allatoona Lake in Cobb, Bartow and Cherokee counties and the surrounding area. The Coast Guard Auxiliary is the civilian, volunteer, uniformed component of the U.S. Coast Guard.
The Allatoona Lake Flotilla meets monthly at the Roberts School Community Center, 4681 School Street in Acworth. Individuals interested in joining can visit http://join.cgaux.org/.
