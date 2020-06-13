Ward
Cadet Adam J. Ward, son of Andy and Darlaine Ward of Marietta, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point on June 13.
A 2016 Lassiter High School graduate, Ward concentrated his studies at West Point in Mandarin Chinese and Economics.
He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the Signal Corps. His first posting will be at Camp Humphreys, South Korea.
The U.S. Military Academy at West Point is a four-year, co-educational, federal, liberal arts college located 50 miles north of New York City. It was founded in 1802 as America’s first college of engineering.
