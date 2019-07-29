Ponce
U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Artemio Ponce graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.
Ponce is the son of Maria Mendoza of Smyrna. He is a 2018 graduate of Campbell High School in Smyrna.
Thornton
U.S. Air Force Airman Lawrence C. Thornton graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.
He is a 2009 graduate of Sprayberry High School in Marietta.
Tonnesen
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Austin D. Tonnesen graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.
Tonnesen is the son of Steve Cucciniello of Woodstock and Cathy Cucciniello of Canton. He is the grandson of Robert Tonnesen of Acworth.
The airman is a 2013 graduate of Etowah High School in Woodstock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.