University of North Georgia Cadets
In ceremonies held Dec. 13 at the University of North Georgia, the following graduating cadets were awarded commissions as second lieutenants:
Paul Hew of Acworth earned a bachelor's degree in business administration in management and was commissioned in the National Guard Transportation. His parents are Annette and Bill Hew.
Isabella Arcila of Marietta earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and was commissioned in the National Guard Transportation. Her parents are Isabel Belli and Javier Arcila.
UNG, with more than 130 years of experience educating future leaders, is one of only six senior military colleges in the country.
