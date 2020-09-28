University of North Georgia cadets
The University of North Georgia welcomed new cadets this fall after successful completion of Freshman Recruit Orientation Group Week at the university. FROG Week, led by cadets with supervision from the commandant staff, helps transiton incoming cadets to the military lifestyle of the Corps.Structure has always been part of FROG Week at UNG. It increased this year with social distancing, masks, and other health and safety protocols implemented as the Corps of Cadets welcomed about 180 freshmen to campus for the Aug. 6-15 training event.
New cadets from Cobb County were Dalton Shaver of Acworth; James Moloney and Benjamin Tyler, both of Kennesaw; Meagan Alfaro, Colin McBride-Parker and Connor Pollack, all of Marietta; and Neal Hobson, Ryan Jardin and Elena Longo, all of Powder Springs.
