Cadets at The Citadel
The following local cadets at The Citadel were named to the Dean's list - David Hawkins of Acworth; Jonathan Westmoreland of Kennesaw; and Shiloh Smiles, Jace Baer, Zavier Gebrayel, Logan Mills and John Kroske, all of Marietta.
Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Gold star cadets were Westmoreland, Smiles, Baer and Gebrayel.
Baer and Gebrayel were also named to the spring 2020 President's list.
The traditional parade honoring the cadets was cancelled. These cadets and students earned their grades in unique circumstances and were able to focus on their studies while transitioning to virtual learning in March 2020.
The Citadel offers a classic military college education for young men and women focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction. The approximately 2,400 members of the S.C. Corps of Cadets are not required to serve in the military, but about one-third of each class earn commissions to become officers in every branch of U.S. military service.
