University of North Georgia cadets
Around 190 students transitioned from being civilians to cadets at Freshman Orientation Group (FROG) Week at the University of North Georgia, which ran Aug. 11-17.
From rifle range training to an academics introduction, incoming cadets were presented with information about UNG and how the Corps of Cadets fits within the university. They also completed grueling leadership exercises at Pine Valley, rappelled at the Army Rangers' Camp Frank D. Merrill and capped off the week with the Crown Mountain Run the morning of the traditional FROG Week graduation.
Local cadets were - Chase Grover of Acworth; Dylan Cecil and Benjamin Nash of Kennesaw; Evan Dover, Tyler Jensen, Lyle Kelly, Addilyn Koonce, Nicholas Ober and Youngjin Song, all of Marietta; and Anna Kubas of Smyrna.
