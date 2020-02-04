020920_MDJ_Community_MilitarySalute.jpg

Pictured is Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Miscally of Kennesaw preparing eggs for a celebratory Super Bowl brunch on the mess decks of U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19). The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific Region.

 U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sarah Eaton/Special
