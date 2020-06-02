UNG Cadets
In ceremonies held May 7-8 by the University of North Georgia, graduating cadets were awarded commissions as second lieutenants.
Among the group were:
- Noah Hebert of Acworth earned a Bachelor of Arts and commissioned in the Reserves, Signal Corps.
- Owen Neubauer of Kennesaw earned a Bachelor of Science and commissioned in the National Guard, Field Artillery.
- Bryan Grullon of Powder Springs earned a Bachelor of Arts and commissioned in the Army, Ordnance Corps.
