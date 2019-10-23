Murray
Eighteen years after joining the Navy, Chief Petty Officer Doug Murray of Powder Springs serves with the “World Watchers” of Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron 1 working with the Navy’s premier intelligence-gathering aircraft at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington.
Murray, a 1985 graduate of McEachern High School, is a aviation structural mechanic with VQ-1, a state-of-the-art intelligence-gathering squadron flying the EP-3 “Aires."
He credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned in Powder Springs.
“My hometown taught me hard work and that good work ethics will make you succeed at anything,” said Murray.
Members of VQ-1 conduct reconnaissance as well as intelligence-gathering missions. They deploy around the world to monitor the world’s oceans wherever they are needed.
The EP-3 “Aires” is a land-based, long-range, signals intelligence-gathering aircraft. It is a variant of the P-3C “Orion,” which has been in operation since the 1960s. They are still in service and performing missions all over the world.
Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community, and career, Murray is most proud of earning the rank of chief petty officer.
“It took hard work and dedication,” said Murray. “Only 10% of Navy personnel reach this rank.”
