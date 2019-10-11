Englade
A former U.S. Marine Corps staff sergeant and Viet Nam veteran Bertley Vansant Englade Jr. of Marietta has been inducted into the Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame.
The announcement was made by retired Col. Paul Longgrear of Pine Mountain, who is the founder and director of GMVHOF.
“Sgt. Englade is among the 15 Hall of Famers inducted into the Class of 2019,” said Longgrear. “Their photos, together with those of the previous 100 inductees, will hang on the Heroes Wall of the Floyd Building in the State Capitol complex in Atlanta."
While serving as a squad leader in 1969, during one of 10 major battles during his 13-month combat tour, Sgt. Englade rushed the combat position of advancing enemy soldiers, halting the penetration and, although seriously wounded, remained in this position until reinforcements arrived. For this valiant act of heroism, Sgt. Englade was awarded the Silver Star.
According retired Col. Rick White, co-director and chairman of the Board for GMVHOF, nominees must have ties to Georgia and qualify in one of three categories - valor for heroic action in combat; outstanding
achievement while in service, or significant local, state or national contributions after leaving active duty.
“This year’s honorees will be inducted at the Seventh Annual Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame Ceremony and Banquet at 6 p.m. on Nov. 2 at St. Luke Ministry Center, 301 11th Street in Columbus,” said
White. “This annual event is open to the public, and I encourage all interested Georgians to attend.”
For reservation details, visit http://www.GMVHOF.org.
