Lt. Alfonso Sciacchitano, assigned to Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific, Detachment Guam, was named the 2020 Naval Education and Training Command Officer Instructor of the Year in a ceremony held at Konetzni Hall, Feb 11.
Sciacchitano, a native of Marietta, was also named the 2020 NSTCP Officer Instructor of the Year and the 2020 Submarine Learning Center Officer Instructor of the Year.
“I’m extremely honored to be recognized as the officer instructor of the year,” said Sciacchitano. “My selection is a direct reflection of the caliber of students I have taught. I have an incredibly dedicated and supportive staff, both military and civilian, that have helped shape me into the leader and instructor that I am today.”
Sciacchitano serves as NSTCP, Det. Guam’s Prospective Nuclear Engineer Officer Instructor and engineering and weapons department head. He is responsible for more than five multi-platform operational courses and serves as the command’s force protection officer and high-risk training safety officer.
A qualified Master Training Specialist, he exceled at the only forward-deployed Submarine Force Learning Site responsible for fleet-level training in preparation for Western Pacific and Central Command deployments.
The NETC IOY programs recognize Sailors throughout the NETC domain who exhibit attributes, such as sustained superior performance, leadership, mentorship, knowledge and teaching of military history and heritage, self-improvement, command and community involvement, and exemplary military bearing.
NSTCP, Det. Guam, provides training for multiple Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 and submarines deployed throughout the region.
