Ritchey
Air Force Col. Cynthia G. Ritchey has retired from the U.S. Air Force after serving for 40 years.
Ritchey was last serving as Air Force regional emergency preparedness liaison officer with Air Forces Northern National Security Emergency Preparedness at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida.
She is the daughter of Roger E. and Donna L. Bassett of Northfield, Massachusetts; sister of Henry C. Bassett of Corte Madera, California, Lynn M. Bassett of Athol, Massachusetts, and Joseph C. Bassett of Rome, New York; wife of Charles O. Ritchey of Mableton; and daughter-in-law of Charles Ritchey of Farmington, Pennsylvania and Faye Ritchey of Fairfax, Virginia.
She is a 1977 graduate of Pioneer Valley Regional High School in Northfield, Massachusetts. She earned a master's degree in 2014 from Columbia Southern University in Orange Beach, Alabama.
