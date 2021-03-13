♦ The University of North Georgia recognized Zachary Lewis of Powder Springs has been named a Distinguished Military Student and Distinguished Military Graduate. DMGs, determined by U.S. Army Cadet Command, finish in the top 20% of Army graduates on the national Order of Merit List by achieving superior grade-point averages, strong performance in the Army Combat Fitness Test, and providing their worth as exceptional leaders in their college ROTC training.
