Blauvelt
Carlyn Blauvelt, a graduate of The Walker School in Marietta, was inducted into the Naval Academy Class of 2023 on June 27.
Blauvelt was captain of The Walker School sailing team taking them this year to SAISA Districts.
She will begin six weeks of basic midshipman training as part of Plebe Summer.
Approximately 1,200 candidates are selected each year for the Academy’s “plebe” or freshman class, and each student is required to participate in Plebe Summer. Last year the Naval Academy received over 16,000 applications for the Class of 2022.
During this time, plebes have no access to television, movies, the internet or music, and restricted access to cell phones. They are only permitted to make three calls during Plebe Summer. The pressure and rigor of Plebe Summer is designed to help plebes prepare for their first academic year at the Naval Academy.
As the summer progresses, the new midshipmen rapidly assimilate basic skills in seamanship, navigation, damage control, sailing and handling yard patrol craft. Plebes also learn infantry drill and how to shoot 9mm pistols and M-16 rifles.
Other daily training sessions involve moral, mental, physical or professional development and team-building skills. Activities include swimming, martial arts, basic rock climbing, obstacle, endurance and confidence courses designed to develop physical, mental and team-building skills.
Forty hours are devoted to the instruction of infantry drill and five formal parades.
