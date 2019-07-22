Young
U.S. Air Force Airman Javonta Young graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.
Young is the son of Charles Young and grandson of Vickie Ayers of Cartersville. He is the nephew of Erica Ashley-Mays of Cartersville. The airman is a 2018 graduate of Marietta High School in Marietta.
Rolle
U.S. Air Force Airman Xeniah Rolle graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.
Rolle is the daughter of Shaquona Pacheco and granddaughter of Donna Pacheco-Clayton of Smyrna. She is the niece of Christina Jones of Medford, New York.
The airman is a 2018 graduate of Campbell High School in Smyrna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.