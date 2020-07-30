Greenway
Marietta native Lt. Cmdr. Stevie Greenway is slated to be the Commanding Officer of NOSC Fargo, North Dakota on Aug. 8.
On his 17th birthday, Greenway enlisted in the Navy where he served as a Quartermaster. He is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and received his commission in 2010. He earned a Master of Science in Network Operations and Technology from Naval Postgraduate School along with a Master of Science in Management from University of Maryland Global Campus. He earned JPME Phase 1 through the Naval War College in 2017.
Greenway's operational assignments include the forward deployed USS Vincennes (CG-49) as part of the USS Kitty Hawk (CV-63) Battle Group.
A member of the Human Resource Officer Community, he held psitions supporting Navy Recruiting Command. Assignments include serving as a Division Officer and later as the Operations Officer at Navy Recruiting District Richmond during the selection of the command as the Gold “R” District - #1 of 26 Recruiting Districts across the nation.
In April 2018, he reported to PMW-240 where he assumed the role as an Assistant Program Manager under Transformation where he worked on the Authoritative Data Environment 3.0, Cloud Native Secure Cloud Computing Architecture and Learning Stack programs.
Greenway’s decorations include the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and various other personal, unit and service awards.
He is a member of the Acquisition Professionals Community and holds a Level II Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act certification in program management.
