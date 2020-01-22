Vrtis
Lt. Zachary J. Vrtis, USN, son of Lori and Joe Vrtis of Kennesaw, was awarded the 2019 Annual Navy League Sea Service Award by the Honolulu Navy League Chapter.
Vrtis is a nuclear power officer on fast attack submarines. He is currently based in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, serving as an Admiral's aide to the Director, Maritime Headquarters, Commander Pacific Fleet.
Vrtis' brother, 1st Lt. Adam Vrtis, USAF, is stationed at Dobbins Air Force Base with the 700th Squadron, attached to the 94th Airlift Wing. He is currently on deployment to the Middle East.
Both are graduates of Kennesaw Mountain High School.
