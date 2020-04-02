Westmoreland
Jonathan Westmoreland of Kennesaw was named among the 61 cadets who will comprise the Summerall Guards for The Citadel Class of 2021.
During normal times, the changing of the guard ceremony would have taken place on April 1 as part of the annual Corps Day/Recognition Day weekend ceremonies. The Class of 2020 Summerall Guards would have performed their last precision drills as a unit and then passed their rifles to the new platoon.
Due to the campus closure related to COVID-19, the Class of 2021 Summerall Guards were not able to perform for the first time so the college wanted to recognize them by announcing their names.
Known around the U.S. as one of the elite military drill troupes, membership is a high honor at the military college of South Carolina. Created in 1932, The Summerall Guards have represented The Citadel at events around the nation, including performing in five presidential inaugural parades.
The platoon is named for Gen. Charles P. Summerall, former Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army and Citadel president from 1931-1953.
The selection process includes weeks of Bond Volunteer Aspirant training. More than 100 junior cadets who pass an initial physical fitness test take part in the six week long BVA training and tryout sessions. They must perform military pushups, sit-ups and rifle-bearing physical training, exhibiting exceptional physical condition and stamina.
The 61 seniors will be commanded by Cadet Joshua Gorczynski.
