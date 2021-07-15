Citadel cadets

The following cadets were among the 560-plus members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets that accepted diplomas during The Citadel's commencement ceremonies on May 8 in McAlister Field House: Brandon Rainey of Acworth; Robert Fisher and Jonathan Westmoreland, both of Kennesaw; and Zavier Gebrayel and Logan Mills, both of Marietta.

In addition to graduating, about 27% of the class accepted commissions as U.S. militay officers in all branches of service.

The Citadel, with its iconic campus located in Charleston, South Carolina, offers a classic military college education for young men and women focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction.

