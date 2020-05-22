Dockins and Neu

Nearly 600 members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets graduated during The Citadel’s virtual commencement ceremony on May 9. Among them were Ross Dockins of Kennesaw and Zacarias Neu of Mableton. The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina offers a classic military college education for young men and women focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction. The approximately 2,400 members of the S.C. Corps of Cadets are not required to serve in the military, but about one-third of each class earn commissions to become officers in every branch of U.S. military service.

