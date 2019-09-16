Shumaker
U.S. Air Force Airman Jordan E. Shumaker graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.
Shumaker is the son of Charvette Shumaker of Douglasville and grandson of Debbie Brown of Marietta. He is a 2018 graduate of Sprayberry High School in Marietta.
